Instagram launches 'Reels' on iOS, Android platforms to take on TikTok
Apple to bring Augmented Reality headset in 2022, glasses by 2023

Apple is expected to release the AR headset in 2022 while the AR Glasses would release in 2023, Engadget reported.

A man at the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York. The California-based company has struggled to establish itself in India where consumers have opted for less expensive Chinese brands such as Xiaomi and Vivo Photo: Reuters
The next product to come from Apple's AR division will be a headset, according to the latest reports.

The purported AR headset is speculated to resemble an Oculus Quest with high-resolution eyepieces. Meanwhile, the AR glasses are expected to resemble high-end sunglasses with thick frames to house the battery and processors.
