Apple India logs record quarter: PC, smartphone, iPad biz grows rapidly

-
ALSO READ
iPhone 12 mini review: Apple's compact smartphone punches above its weight
Year in Review 2020: Here are the best five tablets launched this year
Google Stadia coming to Apple iPhone, iPad in 2021 through web app: Report
Zoom for iPad, Wakeout for iPhone recognised Apple's App Store Best of 2020
Apple to soon make iPhone 12 in India, shift 7-10% of capacity from China
-
Consumer technology giant Apple registered record business in the January-March quarter, backed by an unprecedented surge in its all key product categories. The US major clocked the highest ever shipment in personal computers, regained top spot in the premium smartphones market, and grew its iPad business rapidly as consumers in India invested in electronic devices.
Apple was a fringe player in all key categories like smartphones, notebooks, and tablets till recently. But with the last quarter’s record-breaking performance, the brand has established itself in the country’s price-sensitive consumer electronics market.
According to the market research firm IDC data, in January-March Apple recorded its biggest quarter for personal computer (PC) shipment in India and captured fifth spot for the first time, matching the long-standing Chinese brand Asus.
As the shipment of Macs grew by a staggering 336 per cent year-on-year (YoY), the brand captured 5.4 per cent of the local PC market.
During the period, some 167,000 Macs were shipped against 38,000 in the corresponding quarter last year. In the consumer PC segment, Apple stood fourth, after HP, Lenovo, and Dell.
While leading players like Dell and Acer registered a decline in shipment over the previous quarter (October-December), Apple grew 45.3 per cent QoQ. Even though the PC market grew by 73 per cent, Apple’s growth rate was nearly five times of that.
Macs are the largest category for Apple after iPhones.
In the smartphone space, Apple’s performance was equally impressive. According to IDC, its iPhone 11 and 12 models remained the most sold premium handsets and helped it capture nearly a third of the premium market (above the Rs 37,000 price band).
Industry estimates
suggest YoY iPhone shipment nearly doubled during the quarter and Apple played a central role in the 143 per cent rise in premium smartphone shipment in the country. While the iPhone continues to remain an aspirational product in India, a rapid surge in its sales has made Apple the sixth largest player in the smartphone market.
In the tablets market, where Apple’s fortunes have dwindled, iPads have made a mark. According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), in the March quarter iPads grabbed second spot for the first time, replacing tablet major Samsung. As e-learning took the front seat, the shipment of iPads grew 144 per cent and the brand captured 29 per cent of the market. In the December quarter, iPads had recorded 135 per cent growth.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU