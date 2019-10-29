JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Govt likely to order SFIO probe into financial irregularities at DHFL
Business Standard

Apple launches AirPods Pro priced at $249; to ship from October 31

The company is doubling down on its wearables and services units to boost revenue as it faced slowing iPhone sales in recent quarters

Apple
Representative Image

Apple Inc on Monday launched Apple AirPods Pro, an upgraded version of its premium wireless earphones with noise cancellation feature.

Priced at $249, the earphones will start shipping on Oct. 30, Apple said, adding that the new AirPods are also sweat and water resistant.

The company is doubling down on its wearables and services units to boost revenue as it faced slowing iPhone sales in recent quarters.
First Published: Tue, October 29 2019. 13:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU