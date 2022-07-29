JUST IN

HDFC Life board approves issuance of over 35 mn shares to HDFC for Rs 2k cr

Business Standard

Apple now has over 860 mn paid subscriptions across services, says CFO

Tech giant Apple has announced that it now has over 860 million paid subscribers across all of its services, which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News, iCloud, and more.

IANS  |  San Francisco 
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple has announced that it now has over 860 million paid subscribers across all of its services, which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News, iCloud, and more.

Luca Maestri, Chief Financial Officer at Apple, said that the company saw increased customer engagement with its Services during the quarter.

"We now have more than 860 million paid subscriptions across the services on our platform, which is up more than 160 million during the last 12 months alone," he said during the June quarter earnings call with analysts.

The CFO mentioned that Services had a June quarter revenue record of $19.6 billion, up 12 per cent despite almost 500 basis points of FX headwinds and impacts from our business in Russia and the macroeconomic environment.

"The record level of performance of our services portfolio during the June quarter reflects the strength of our ecosystem on many fronts: First, our installed base has continued to grow, reaching an all-time high across each geographic segment and major product category," said Maestri.

"And finally, we continue to improve the breadth and the quality of our current Services offerings, from a constant flow of new content on Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade to great new features we recently announced for iCloud and Apple Music, which we believe our customers will love," he added.

Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that in two and a half years since launch, Apple TV+ has now earned 250 wins and over 1,100 award nominations and counting.

--IANS

vc/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 16:27 IST

