Apple set to unveil 2nd Gen AirPods Pro with H1 processor upgrade this week

Cupertino-based tech giant is set to showcase the second generation of its AirPods Pro this week that will offer several upgrades, including the next generation H1 processor.

The company, that will unveil the latest iPhones and other devices at its event on September 7, will update a model that first went on sale in October 2019, reports tracker Mark Gurman from Bloomberg.

"I reported last year that new AirPods Pro would arrive in 2022, and now I'm told that Wednesday will be their big unveiling," he was quoted as saying in his newsletter.

The AirPods Pro 2 may also come with Apple's Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC) or Bluetooth 5.2 support.

The AirPods Pro 2 may also support in-ear wing tip design, along with a charging case that emits a sound when searching for it with Apple's Find My app.

The second-generation AirPods Pro are not likely to include any fitness tracking features and won't arrive with temperature or heart rate detection this year.

According to reports, the upcoming version of Apple device is likely to focus more on enhancing audio experience.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said that AirPods Pro 2 will be manufactured in Vietnam.

Kuo predicted that the AirPods Pro 2 charging case will still feature a Lightning port for charging, dashing hopes for a switchover to USB-C this year.

