JUST IN
Dunzo Daily to increase delivery time and reduce distance: Report
Apple to release new iPhones, Watch Series 8 in early September
HAL signs agreement establishing footprint in Malaysia to export weaponry
Attrition to remain high as millennials demand better pay, promotion: PwC
Flipkart $100 mn venture fund invests in 6 startups, will mentor them
HAL to open office in Kuala Lumpur to support Malaysian Defence Forces
Amid global crypto meltdown, Crypto.com lays off even more employees
'Study abroad' platform Edvoy continues to expand; new office in Hyderabad
HDFC Bank opens first all-women branch in north Kerala's Kozhikode
No fuss, no follow up: Mittal praises govt on quick spectrum allocation
You are here: Home » Companies » News
HAL signs agreement establishing footprint in Malaysia to export weaponry
Business Standard

Apple to release new iPhones, Watch Series 8 in early September

Tech giant Apple is set to hold its iPhone 14 event in early September that will unveil next-generation iPhones, Watch Series 8 and other products and services

Topics
Apple iPhones | apple sales | Apple Watch

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple is set to hold its iPhone 14 event in early September that will unveil next-generation iPhones, Watch Series 8 and other products and services.

According to reports, the iPhone 14 launch date can be September 7. Apple generally organises its annual mega event around those dates.

The company was yet to officially confirm the launch date.

The tech giant is set to release four iPhone 14 models, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Reports say that the standard iPhone 14 models are expected to get few changes, but the iPhone 14 Pro models will include updated camera technology.

The new iPhones with A16 Bionic chip may also see removal of the notch in favour of a pill-shaped and hole-punch cutout.

Notably, there will be no 5.4-inch iPhone mini as the smaller iPhone 12 and 13 mini devices have not sold.

There are three Apple Watch models in the works, including the new Apple Watch Series 8, a refreshed Apple Watch SE, and an all-new Pro version that is expected to feature a larger body, updated design and a rugged build.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that the tech giant seems confident despite analysts' predictions and reportedly asked its suppliers to build at least 90 million next-generation iPhones.

In fact, Apple anticipates to assemble 220 million iPhones in total for 2022.

--IANS

vc/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Apple iPhones

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 13:16 IST

`
.