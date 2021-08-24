AppsForBharat raises $4 mn in seed fund from Sequoia Capital and BEENEXT

AppsForBharat, a product studio focused on building apps on spiritual and devotional needs, raised $4 million in seed funding co-led by Sequoia Capital India and BEENEXT. The round also saw participation from WEH Ventures. The funds will primarily be used for product development and hiring tech talent.

"Spiritual and devotional practices are an inseparable part of the daily lives of millions of people in India - during good or bad times, it not only offers them hope but also elevates their mental wellness and spirit. We are putting together a great team that is customer obsessed and building it the right way - focussing on user delight and their retention,” said Prashant Sachan, Founder & CEO, AppsForBharat.

Founded in November 2020 by Prashant Sachan, AppsForBharat is focused on becoming a spiritual-tech company. Its wide range of products will include spiritual, devotional, well-being, and meditation-related tools, communities, and services.

"Spirituality is an integral part of every Indian’s daily life and AppsForBharat is bringing it to the digital era through various daily use case apps. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership," said Hero Choudhary, managing partner, BEENEXT.

AppsForBharat has a multidisciplinary team with prior experience in building and scaling products across domains such as content, gaming, social and e-commerce. The company is looking to hire product, data and engineering talent who want to be a part of this larger digital spiritual transformation and aspire to impact billions of lives.