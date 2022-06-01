Arbitration hearing set for January in Vedanta-Zambia copper mine dispute

-
ALSO READ
Vedanta offers Zambia investment commitments if handed back firm: Report
HC refers to arbitration dispute between Munjals over use of Hero trademark
Vedanta challenges Zambia's appointment of new Copper Mines liquidator
SIAC terminates Jan 5-8 arbitration proceedings in Amazon-Future dispute
Biden admin closely monitoring India-China border dispute: White House
-
LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia's decision three years ago to take control of a copper mine in the country's north will be subject to an arbitration hearing in January, the country's mines minister said on Wednesday, after a lengthy dispute over the mine's ownership.
Zambia in May 2019 handed control of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to a state-appointed provisional liquidator, triggering a legal battle with its previous owner, India-listed Vedanta, with arguments heard in Zambia and South Africa.
Zambia's government accused Vedanta at the time of failing to honour licence conditions, including promised investment - accusations that Vedanta has denied.
Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe said the referral to arbitration came after legal rulings.
"Following the Court of Appeal's decision to stay proceedings and refer the matter back to arbitration - a decision supported by the Supreme Court - a hearing is now set for 9th January 2023," Kabuswe said in a statement.
"In the interim, efforts are continuing to find a solution that unlocks KCM's potential and delivers maximum benefit to the people of Zambia."
Kabuswe again denied speculation that the government plans to give KCM back to Vedanta, saying Vedanta had "sacrificed" its licence to operate in the country.
Vedanta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The company last month offered to step up investment in KCM and implement several social responsibility programmes if it resumes control of the firm.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Helen Reid; Editing by David Holmes)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU