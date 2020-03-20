JUST IN
Govt bans exports of masks and ventilator machines amid coronavirus spread
Business Standard

As D-Street huffs and puffs, firms opt for buybacks to lift hushed spirits

While more firms may resort to buybacks, industries urge that government review tax on this investor rewarding method

Ujjval Jauhari 

With the D-Street showing no signs of respite, certain companies and promoters have opted to make best use of the situation. Buyback announcements are on the rise and even marquee names such as Sun Pharma find this a lucrative way of lifting the mood around their stock prices.

The latest to join the bandwagon are Emami and Sterlite Technologies, while in the past weeks, names such as Thomas Cook India and Granules India have also announced buyback schemes. Experts such as Vikas Khattar, Head of equity, Capital Markets and Financial Sponsors Group, Ambit Capital, say that buyback ...

First Published: Fri, March 20 2020. 01:16 IST

