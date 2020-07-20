JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Glenmark under fire for over pricing, 'misguided' claims of Covid-19 drug

Covid-19 crisis: IndiGo looks to raise Rs 3,000 cr, secure long-term future
Business Standard

As revenue dips in Covid times, govt sets ball rolling for BPCL sale

The biggest deals are expected to the initial public offering of LIC and the BPCL deal. Other planned privatisation candidates include Air India, Concor, and Shipping Corp

Topics
Bharat Petroleum Corporation | BPCL | Disinvestment

Shine Jacob & Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

The government is confident of completing the privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) within 2020-21, as it scrambles to gather revenues in Covid-19 times.

Officials are soon expected to hold another round of talks with potential acquirers of BPCL, including Saudi Aramco and Rosneft, among others, and are moving ahead with the sale of BPCL’s stake in Numaligarh Refinery. “We had slight disruptions due to Covid-19, but now we are on track regarding BPCL,” a top government official told Business Standard. The official said meetings with potential buyers ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 06:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU