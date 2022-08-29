JUST IN
Centre may drop CEL sale amid ongoing money laundering case against bidder
Samsung expands R-D innovation programme to 70 Indian engineering colleges
Foray into paints, B2B e-commerce are set to transform Grasim, says Birla
After energy and transmission, investment major KKR launches highway InvIT
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries buys Dubai's costliest home ever
Govt may invite financial bids for BEML privatisation in December quarter
RIL's initial bid for Metro Cash & Carry India at Rs 5,600 crore: Report
Vodafone Idea denies report alleging data leak of 20 mn postpaid customers
Akasa Air issues apology after data breach, says no intentional attempt
Are we allowed to transfer shares to Adani Group firm: NDTV's Roys ask Sebi
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Centre may drop CEL sale amid ongoing money laundering case against bidder
Apple likely to go for 'Reality' trademarks prior to AR headset launch
Business Standard

Ashok Leyland adds to Bada Dost range, will launch e-LCVs in six months

With superior power, mileage, payload, load body length and loading space, the Bada Dost i1 and Bada Dost i2 help customers earn more profit per trip

Topics
Ashok Leyland | Ashok Leyland Dost | automobile industry

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Nitin Seth, Ashok Leyland
Nitin Seth, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, is set to come out with its electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) within six months.

On Monday, it added to its Bada Dost range and launched the Bada Dost i1 and Bada Dost i2. The company has also launched Bada Dost Edition with industry first features in a commercial vehicle. “Within in six months time, we are looking at the launch of e-LCVs as well,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland.

The Bada Dost i1 and i2 offer a payload of 1,250 kilo gram and 1,425 kg respectively. They are designed to offer the widest deck of 1,750 mm width and longest deck of 2,596 mm (8.5 ft) for i1 & 2,745 mm (9 ft) for i2, which is highest in the category. With superior power, mileage, payload, load body length and loading space, the vehicles help customers earn more profit per trip.

“Today marks a special day for us, as we celebrate our second anniversary of Bada Dost. On this occasion we are excited to deliver on our promise of expanding our Bada Dost range and launch the Bada Dost i1 and i2,” Hinduja said. “LCV is a key growth area for Ashok Leyland, and the Bada Dost Range would play a pivotal role in expanding our domestic as well as international sales and propel us in our journey to achieve our vision of being a Global Top 10 commercial vehicle manufacturer,” he added.

“Our Dost and Bada Dost range have been some of the most successful vehicles in the segment... Bada Dost is a consumer-centric product ensuring a superior experience. It has earned the confidence and trust in the customer. We have 35,000 vehicles successfully running today showcasing the strength of this range,” said Rajat Gupta, Head– Light Commercial Vehicle, Ashok Leyland. “ These new products will expand our offerings and cover a wider range of payload capacity and applications, thereby strengthening our LCV portfolio. Our aim is to continue to aggressively gain market share in the LCV segment.”

These two new products also feature an ARAI certified three-seater walkthrough cabin offering superior comfort and space. It comes with the Widest Cabin in this segment – making it very spacious and roomy. The wide seat design can be converted into a bed that the customer can use to rest comfortably in between the trips.
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Ashok Leyland

First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 14:59 IST

`
.