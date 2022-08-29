Ashok Leyland adds to Bada Dost range, will launch e-LCVs in six months

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the and India’s leading manufacturer, is set to come out with its electric light (eLCV) within six months.

On Monday, it added to its Bada Dost range and launched the Bada Dost i1 and Bada Dost i2. The company has also launched Bada Dost Edition with industry first features in a . “Within in six months time, we are looking at the launch of e-LCVs as well,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, .

The Bada Dost i1 and i2 offer a payload of 1,250 kilo gram and 1,425 kg respectively. They are designed to offer the widest deck of 1,750 mm width and longest deck of 2,596 mm (8.5 ft) for i1 & 2,745 mm (9 ft) for i2, which is highest in the category. With superior power, mileage, payload, load body length and loading space, the vehicles help customers earn more profit per trip.

“Today marks a special day for us, as we celebrate our second anniversary of Bada Dost. On this occasion we are excited to deliver on our promise of expanding our Bada Dost range and launch the Bada Dost i1 and i2,” Hinduja said. “LCV is a key growth area for Ashok Leyland, and the Bada Dost Range would play a pivotal role in expanding our domestic as well as international sales and propel us in our journey to achieve our vision of being a Global Top 10 commercial vehicle manufacturer,” he added.

“Our Dost and Bada Dost range have been some of the most successful vehicles in the segment... Bada Dost is a consumer-centric product ensuring a superior experience. It has earned the confidence and trust in the customer. We have 35,000 vehicles successfully running today showcasing the strength of this range,” said Rajat Gupta, Head– Light Commercial Vehicle, . “ These new products will expand our offerings and cover a wider range of payload capacity and applications, thereby strengthening our LCV portfolio. Our aim is to continue to aggressively gain market share in the LCV segment.”

These two new products also feature an ARAI certified three-seater walkthrough cabin offering superior comfort and space. It comes with the Widest Cabin in this segment – making it very spacious and roomy. The wide seat design can be converted into a bed that the customer can use to rest comfortably in between the trips.