Ashok Leyland announces senior level organisational changes

flagship company on Tuesday announced the appointment of Amanpreet Singh as the head and president of human resources.

Prior to taking up the new responsibility, Amanpreet Singh served the as its vice-president (group human resources), the city-based commercial vehicle maker said in a statement.

Singh has been with the in Mumbai since December 2019 and has been working closely with the group head (human resources).

The company, in a release, said it has moved N V Balachander, president, human resources and communication, as the president, Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

Besides holding the new responsibility, Balachander would also handle the portfolio of communication, corporate social responsibility and corporate affairs.

said that in line with its vision to be among the top 10 in the commercial vehicle business, the company has chosen to strengthen the sustainability agenda through its environment, social and governance initiatives in line with global best practices.

The other foundation pillar to achieve the new vision remains 'People'.

To drive the 'People' agenda in line with contemporary global practices and to steer the company's human resources strategy in the current transformation context, it has appointed Singh as the president and head human resources, the release added.

