Ashok Leyland launches range of modular trucks customers can restyle

Commercial vehicle major on Thursday launched its range of modular trucks, AVTR, equipped with i-Gen6 BS-VI technology. The company has invested around Rs 500 crore in the new platform.

said the AVTR platform gives the customers a choice to customise their product as per their requirements, which in turn will deliver better operational economics.

The company said the new model would allow it faster turnaround along with better market coverage, owing to virtually millions of combinations.

Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland, said, “ has always been ahead of the curve and leads the CV industry in terms of innovation. Our endeavour has always been to address the needs of our customers and deliver better profitability for them. The customer-centric AVTR, will take our customers to the next level of trucking and they will reap the benefits of modularity. This unique modular platform puts us on the global map of CV manufacturers and will help us in our journey of realising our vision.”

Vipin Sondhi, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “With the launch of AVTR, we are very proud that we have achieved the dual challenge of meeting the BS-VI norms and development of a whole new platform, in one swift move. This gives us an edge not only in India but globally with its potential to switch between right-hand-drive and left-hand-drive. AVTR has the potential to deliver any kind of truck as per the customer’s specific requirement, in a very short time. This new platform has been extensively tested in different terrains and done over 6 million kilometres of field running. It truly stands for quality, reliability and backed with the extensive service network, it is going to give our customers a huge advantage and in turn catapult us ahead of competition.”