Asian Paints December quarter net profit rises 6.4% to Rs 1,097 crore

Ltd on Thursday reported a 6.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,097.06 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,031.29 crore in the same period last fiscal, said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,636.74 crore as against Rs 8,527.24 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were at Rs 7,280.75 crore as compared to Rs 7,220.29 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Managing Director & CEO Amit Syngle said the domestic decorative business of the company registered a flat volume and value sales delivery for the quarter, on a very high price increase base in the previous year.

"The extended monsoon in October also affected retailing in the peak festival season; but demand picked up in November and December leading to a double-digit growth for the decorative business in December," he added.

On the other hand, Syngle said the industrial business did well led by strong growth in the automobile original equipment and general industrial segments.

"The international business was a mixed bag with good growth in the Middle East and Africa while the South Asia market, especially Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, got severely impacted by the adverse forex and macro-economic conditions," he said.

The home dcor market continued its expansion foray but witnessed some slowdown in the bath and kitchen business this quarter, Syngle added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)