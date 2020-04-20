Assam to hike stake in BPCL arm, paves way for Numaligarh refinery sale

The government contiues with the plan to divest its stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), undeterred by the national lockdown to contain the outbreak. The Assam government has given a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the sale of 61.65 per cent stake in (NRL).

The sale of NRL to a state-run entity is seen as a first step towards the divestment process of The state government has given NOC to the NRL deal on the condition that another 13.65 per cent stake in NRL will be sold to Assam, increasing its total stake in the project from 12.35 to 26 per cent.

This sale will precede the divestment of BPCL, which is now expected to happen only after October 2021, owing to the lockdown, and the decline in valuations. From a three-month high of Rs 501.65 a share on February 5, shares dropped by 27 per cent to Rs 368.3 a share on Monday. According to a report by ICICI Securities, the drop in share price is due to weakening gross refinery margin, correction in stock markets and concern that the oil price drop will adversely impact private sector interest in the company. Based on current market cap, the government stake in BPCL is valued at around Rs 42,750 crore.

The Union Cabinet had cleared the proposal for strategic sale of government’s 53.29 per cent stake in BPCL on November 20, 2019. However, the government had made it clear that the stake sale will be excluding the company’s interests in Numaligarh Refinery, which a state-run company will buy.

NRL was incorporated in 1993, as part of the Assam Accord signed in 1985, and hence chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an exemption for the company from the divestment process.

According to a source close to the development, the government of Assam has exercised its first right of refusal, giving a go-ahead for the divestment process on condition that whomsoever is going to buy the BPCL stake in refinery will have to sell 13.65 per cent stake to the state, at the same price. Interestingly, Oil India has already written to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) that the company is keen on acquiring BPCL stake in NRL. Oil India already holds 26 per cent stake in NRL. BPCL had already lined up a development project to ramp up the capacity of NRL from existing 3 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 9 MTPA at an investment of Rs 22,000 crore.

The refinery was set up at Numaligarh in Golaghat district under the Assam Accord signed on August 15, 1985 which had ended insurgency in the state. Based on the initial agreement with the state, the first right of refusal in case of a stake sale in future was given to the state government. During 2018-19, NRL’s net profit had declined by 3.02 per cent to Rs 1,980.3 crore compared to Rs 2,041.95 crore during the same period last year.