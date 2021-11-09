AstraZeneca Pharma India Q2 net profit declines 55% to Rs 12 crore

Drug firm Pharma India on Tuesday reported a 54.65 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 11.94 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.33 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Its revenue from operations during July-September 2021 stood at Rs 197.70 crore. It was Rs 209.47 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Pharma India on Tuesday closed at Rs 3,023.35 per scrip on BSE, up 0.61 per cent from its previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)