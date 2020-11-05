AstraZeneca Pharma India Q2 net profit up 83% at Rs 26.33 crore

Photo: Reuters

Drug firm Pharma India on Thursday reported an 83.48 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 26.33 crore for the quarter ended September 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.41 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 209.47 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 208.48 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Pharma India closed at Rs4,295.80per scrip on the BSE, up 0.40 per cent from their previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)