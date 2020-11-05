Torrent Power profit slumps 73% to Rs 202 crore in September quarter

-
Torrent Power on Thursday posted 73 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 202.17 crore for September quarter of the current fiscal year.
Its net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 755.61 crore, a BSE filing said.
Total income also fell to Rs 3,166.10 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 3,891.29 crore in the corresponding three months a year ago.
Total expenses during the quarter were Rs 2,936.11 crore as against Rs 3,358.42 crore a year ago.
Torrent Power, the Rs 13,641-crore integrated power utility of the Torrent Group, is one of the largest companies in the country's power sector with presence across the entire power value chain generation, transmission and distribution.
The company has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 3,879 MW comprising 2,730 MW of gas-based capacity, 787 MW of renewable capacity and 362 MW of coal-based capacity.
It distributes nearly 16.66 billion units to over 3.65 million customers in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Dahej SEZ and Dholera SIR in Gujarat; Bhiwandi, Shil, Mumbra and Kalwa in Maharashtra and Agra in Uttar Pradesh.
