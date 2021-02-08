JUST IN
AstraZeneca Pharma India Q3 net profit declines 21% at Rs 21 crore

Drug firmAstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday reported a 21 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 21.05 crore for the quarter ended in December

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AstraZeneca

Drug firmAstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday reported a 21 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 21.05 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The company had posteda net profitof Rs 26.70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal,AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 200.25 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 223.86 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares ofAstraZeneca Pharma India closed at Rs3,899.40per scrip on BSE, up0.11 percent from its previous close.

First Published: Mon, February 08 2021. 20:29 IST

