JUST IN
Lupin ties up with global agencies to support tuberculosis treatment
Equitas SFB gross advances up by 20% at Rs 22,802 cr at September end
Gautam Adani announces investment worth Rs 65,000 cr in Rajasthan
Infosys again faces legal action for age and gender discrimination in US
Prosus may not have to pay break up fee for scrapped BillDesk deal: Sources
RattanIndia to buy 100% stake in electric motorcycle maker Revolt Motors
WPP acquires remaining 26% stake in MediaCom from Balsara family
Andersen to set up new firm for consulting services in India, other places
Tesla to deliver first Semi Trucks to Pepsi by Dec 1, says Elon Musk
Kerala's agriculture startup launches end-to-end supply chain for bananas
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Lupin ties up with global agencies to support tuberculosis treatment
Business Standard

Audi India retail sales up 29% to 2,947 units during Jan-Sept period

German luxury carmaker Audi reported a 29 per cent growth in retail sales at 2,947 units in the January-September period of this year in India

Topics
Audi | Automobile | Automobile makers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Audi

German luxury carmaker Audi on Friday reported a 29 per cent growth in retail sales at 2,947 units in the January-September period of this year in India.

Audi India had retailed 2,291 units in the same period last year.

The growth was driven by the new A8 and Q7, coupled with continued demand for the e-tron range, A4, A6, Q5 and the RS performance range, the company said in a statement.

In addition, Audi Approved: plus, the company's pre-owned car business, has grown by 73 per cent in the first nine months of 2022, it added.

"Our performance in the first nine months has laid the foundation for a positive performance in the remainder of the year.

"Robust growth, despite the semiconductor shortage and global supply-chain issues reiterates the customers' enthusiasm around the brand and our wide product portfolio," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

In the ongoing festive season, the automaker is expecting good growth on the back of sustained demand, he added.

The automker noted that it continues to expand its pre-owned car business.

Currently operating with eighteen Audi Approved: plus showrooms across all major hubs in the country, Audi India is expanding rapidly and will have twenty-two pre-owned car facilities by the end of 2022, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Audi

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 15:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.