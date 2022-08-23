JUST IN
Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate 'deeply overleveraged': CreditSights
Apple employees launch petition over company's return-to-office stance
India's e-commerce firms hire more delivery workers for shopping season
Air India, Air India Express to get new jets ahead of holiday season
McLaren to enter Indian market later this year, partners Infinity Cars
India sees sharp decline in IT sector's ability to fund trade deficit
HDFC Bank plans Rs 2,500-crore tier-1 bond sale amid firm credit offtake
Zomato discontinues premium membership, aims to craft a new programme
Adani-owned Mangaluru Airport seeks hike in user development fee
In-app purchase controversy: CCI to hear charges against Google this week
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Apple expands self repair programme to Mac notebooks with M1 chip
Business Standard

Audi to hike prices by up to 2.4% next month as supply chain costs rise

The company recently opened online bookings for Q3 in India

Topics
Audi | Audi electric vehicle | Supply chain

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Audi’s Grandsphere electric sedan. (Source: Audi)
Audi’s Grandsphere electric sedan. (Source: Audi)

German luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 2.4 per cent next month.

The price hike is a result of rising input and supply chain costs and will come into effect from September 20, 2022, the automaker said in a statement.

At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input and supply chain costs, we are required to take a price hike of up to 2.4 per cent across our model range," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Audi India sells petrol models A4, A6, A8 L, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback and RS Q8.

The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand comprises the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

The company recently opened online bookings for Q3 in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Audi

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 13:16 IST

`
.