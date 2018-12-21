JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Explained: Why Japan arrested Nissan's Ghosn for the third time on Friday?
Business Standard

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod to market potassium chloride pills in US

The potassium chloride tablets are for treating hypokalemia, a condition wherein there is a drop in the potassium-level in the blood

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Aurobindo Pharma
Representative Image

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Friday said it has got the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to make and market potassium chloride tablets of 600 mg and 750 mg for the US market.

The tablet, a generic version of Upsher-Smith's Klor-Con extended release tablets, would be launched next month, said a press release here.

The potassium chloride tablets are for treating hypokalemia, a condition wherein there is a drop in the potassium-level in the blood.

The drug has an estimated market size of USD 60 million for 12 months ending October 2018, the release said quoting market reports.
First Published: Fri, December 21 2018. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements