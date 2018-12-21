Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod to market potassium chloride pills in US

Ltd Friday said it has got the approval of the (USFDA) to make and market chloride tablets of 600 mg and 750 mg for the US market.

The tablet, a generic version of Upsher-Smith's Klor-Con extended release tablets, would be launched next month, said a press release here.

The chloride tablets are for treating hypokalemia, a condition wherein there is a drop in the potassium-level in the blood.

The drug has an estimated market size of USD 60 million for 12 months ending October 2018, the release said quoting market reports.