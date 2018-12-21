Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod to market potassium chloride pills in US

-
ALSO READ
USFDA completes inspection of Biocon's Telangana plant, finds no fault
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for Baclofen, a muscle spasm treatment tablet
Biocon one step closer to Europe nod for biosimilar of breast cancer drug
Strides Pharma receives USFDA approval for antiepileptic drug Gabapentin
Strides Pharma JV gets USFDA nod for tapeworm infection treatment drug
-
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Friday said it has got the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to make and market potassium chloride tablets of 600 mg and 750 mg for the US market.
The tablet, a generic version of Upsher-Smith's Klor-Con extended release tablets, would be launched next month, said a press release here.
The potassium chloride tablets are for treating hypokalemia, a condition wherein there is a drop in the potassium-level in the blood.
The drug has an estimated market size of USD 60 million for 12 months ending October 2018, the release said quoting market reports.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU