HDFC Q3 net profit rises 13% to Rs 3,691 crore, impairments decline
Business Standard

Automaker Renault upgrades cars to meet stricter emission norms

The company's entire range, including Kiger, Triber and Kwid, will meet the second phase of BS VI emission norms which will kick-in from April 1 this year

Topics
Renault | Renault India | Emission norms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Renault

Automaker Renault on Thursday said it has upgraded its entire product range conforming to the upcoming stricter emission norms in the country.

The company's entire range, including Kiger, Triber and Kwid, will meet the second phase of BS VI emission norms which will kick-in from April 1 this year.

With the implementation of the second phase of BS VI norms, all company cars will be equipped with a self-diagnostic device, the automaker said.

The device will constantly monitor the vehicle's emission levels while driving, along with other critical emission devices such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, it added.

"The launch of new BS VI Step 2 compliant petrol engines across the range will ensure substantial reduction in emissions, thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment," Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle noted.

The company has also added extra safety features in the product line up, he added.

"Safety is of paramount importance to us and the introduction of new class leading safety features in our new 2023 range further reiterates our commitment towards offering products that can deliver the highest global standards of safety, accessible to Indian customers," Mamillapalle said.

The entire Renault range now comes equipped with electronic stability programme (ESP), hill start assist (HSA), traction control system (TCS) and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as standard features.

Vehicles will need to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor the real time driving emission levels from April 1 this year.

The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions.

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 17:11 IST

