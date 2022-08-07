JUST IN
Aviation Minister flags off Akasa maiden flight on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will on Sunday inaugurate Akasa Air's first commercial flight that will operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Akasa Air
Photo Courtesy: Akasa Air

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will on Sunday inaugurate Akasa Air's first commercial flight that will operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

Earlier, on July 22, India's newest airline Akasa Air on Friday opened ticket bookings for its first commercial flights with an initial network in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi.

Initially, Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, will launch its operations by offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad starting August 7, 2022.

Earlier, in July this year, the ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Akasa Air would fly between Mumbai to Ahmedabad on August 7, on its inaugural day, and would later expand the routes to Bengaluru-Kochi (August 12 onwards), Bengaluru-Mumbai (August 19 onwards), Bengaluru-Ahmedabad (August 23 onwards).

Akasa's network strategy will be to connect metro cities with smaller towns across India. The network will expand in a phased manner and connect more cities as the airline has planned to add two aircraft each month in the first year.

"We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far. With Akasa employees providing warm and efficient customer service, a reliable and dependable network, and affordable fares - we look forward to serving our customers with a flying experience that I am sure they will find delightful", Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, had said earlier.

--IANS

kvm/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 07 2022. 15:02 IST

