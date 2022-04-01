Losses by AI, AI Express, Alliance Air Rs 17,032 cr during Apr '20-Dec '21

Air India, Express and Alliance Air suffered a total loss of Rs 17,032 crore between April 2020 and December 2021, Civil Aviation Minister said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

He said the highest loss was incurred by the now privatised with Rs 9,373 crore loss in 2020-21 and Rs 6,927 crore in 2021-22 (upto December 2021).

Express incurred Rs 184 crore profit in 2020-21 and Rs 161 crore loss in 2021-22 (till December 2021), he said during the Question Hour.

The minister said Alliance Air's loss was Rs 440 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 315 crore in 2021-22 (till December 2021).

Air India and were taken over by the Tata Group early this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)