Axis Bank buys 5.55% stake in financial technology firm IBBIC

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank Q4: Growth accelerates but sustainability is key, say analysts
Axis Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 94% to Rs 2,160 cr; NII up 11%
Axis Bank slips over 1% ahead of Q1 results today; here's what to expect
Good show by banks but can they sustain it?
Axis Bank stake in Max Life likely to rise to 20 pc in 12-18 months
-
Axis Bank on Tuesday said it has bought 5.55 per cent stake in financial technology firm IBBIC.
The bank has subscribed to 50,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up of IBBIC Private Ltd (IBBIC) for a consideration of Rs 10 per equity share constituting 5.55 per cent of the issued and paid up capital of IBBIC, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Incorporated in May this year, IBBIC platform offers distributed ledger technology (DLT) solutions to the Indian financial services sector.
"Equity ownership of IBBIC is aimed at providing DLT solutions for the financial services sector," Axis Bank said.
The equity is acquired for a cash consideration of Rs 5 lakh, it said.
DLT, more commonly known as blockchain technology, is a protocol to enable secure functioning of a decentralised digital database. It stores information securely using cryptography.
Stock of Axis Bank traded 2.47 per cent down at Rs 737.45 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU