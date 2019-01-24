Back to basics: Organic food brands betting big to change consumer trend

At a recently held food show in Greater Noida, near Delhi, almost 25 startups specialising in organic food, set up stalls to inform delegates about their fare. This was the first time, the organisers, an arm of the Department of Commerce, Government of India, said they had seen interest coming from so many brands within the category.

They were surprised. But experts say the interest shown by organic food players to pitch their ware to a captive audience is part of a larger consumer trend. People are going back to the basics, say research agencies Euromonitor International and Kantar ...