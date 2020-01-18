JUST IN
Bad loans provisioning must not be based on trite formula: Sunil Kanoria

If these do get disclosed, then if a borrower has defaulted for only a day, no bank will again offer him a loan

Ishita Ayan Dutt & Namrata Acharya  |  Kolkata 

From liquidity crisis in the NBFC sector to slowdown in the economy, in the last one year Srei Infrastructure weathered many crisis situations. Sunil Kanoria, vice-chairman at Srei Infrastructure Finance, spoke to Ishita Ayan Dutt & Namrata Acharya on what he'd like to see in the coming Union Budget and chnaged in the bankruptcy law.

Edited excerpts: Your expectations from the coming Union Budget? We need to boost government expenditure. From a medium to long-term perspective, the India growth story is intact. Hence, there would be foreign investment but restricted to pockets ...

First Published: Sat, January 18 2020. 22:22 IST

