Bad loans provisioning must not be based on trite formula: Sunil Kanoria

From liquidity crisis in the NBFC sector to slowdown in the economy, in the last one year Srei Infrastructure weathered many crisis situations. Sunil Kanoria, vice-chairman at Srei Infrastructure Finance, spoke to Ishita Ayan Dutt & Namrata Acharya on what he'd like to see in the coming Union Budget and chnaged in the bankruptcy law.

Edited excerpts: Your expectations from the coming Union Budget? We need to boost government expenditure. From a medium to long-term perspective, the India growth story is intact. Hence, there would be foreign investment but restricted to pockets ...