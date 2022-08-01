JUST IN

Piramal Group charts growth path for financial services business
Sebi to auction properties of Mega Mould, Remac Realty on August 18
Varun Beverages posts two-fold jump in June quarter, PAT at Rs 802 cr
Tiger Global and SoftBank trim investments in India by over a third in 2022
Rosneft begins production drill at Vostok Oil project's Payakhskoye field
5G spectrum sale: Govt nets over Rs 1.5 trn; Jio top bidder
Flight operations, load factor remain absolutely normal, says SpiceJet
Infosys Finacle inducted in IFSCA regulatory plan for blockchain finance
Godrej Properties buys land parcel in Mumbai for its luxury housing project
Over 32K tech workers fired in US, more than 11K in India till July
You are here: Home » Companies » News

CV maker Ashok Leyland's sales jump 58% in July to 13,625 units

Govt earns Rs 1.5 trn as spectrum auction ends on day 7, Jio biggest bidder

Business Standard

Bajaj Consumer Care reports 30.7% dip in Q1 net profit to Rs 33.9 cr

FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported a decline of 30.69 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 33.89 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Topics
Bajaj Consumer Care | Bajaj Group  | Bajaj Consumer

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Bajaj Finance

FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported a decline of 30.69 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 33.89 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 48.90 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, said Bajaj Consumer Care, a part of the Bajaj Group of Companies, operating in the beauty care category.

Its total revenue from operations rose 15.10 per cent to Rs 249.44 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 216.71 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, said a regulatory filing by Bajaj Consumer Care.

Total expenses of Bajaj Consumer Care, which owns brands as Almond Drops Hair Oil and Nomark, were at Rs 215.22 crore, up 29.81 per cent in Q1/FY 2022-23.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday were trading at Rs 167.25 on BSE, up 2.83 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Bajaj Consumer Care

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 16:12 IST

`
.