Bajaj Consumer Care to expand Almond Drops portfolio, lines up new products

-
ALSO READ
Discover Cosval's Sanotint Organic-Based Hair Dyes and Hair Care Products
Consumer durables prices to go up 5-10% amid rising input costs
Godrej Appliances ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador
Bajaj Consumer Care net profit falls 34.5% to Rs 35.82 crore in Q4
Quantum, timing of RBI rate hike has surprised the markets: Analysts
-
Homegrown FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care is planning to launch new products in different categories under its flagship Bajaj Almond Drops brand as it seeks to tap on the equity of the popular hair oil label, according to a top company official.
The firm, which on Tuesday launched a moisturising soap under the Bajaj Almond Drops umbrella, is looking to bring products in haircare and skincare under the brand.
The plan to introduce new products under the Bajaj Almond Drops umbrella is part of the company's three-pronged long-term strategy to drive growth that includes completing the hair oil portfolio and launching of direct to consumer brands, Bajaj Consumer Care Managing Director Jaideep Nandi told PTI.
"The third and a large part of our strategy was when we were looking at growth, where else Bajaj has the right to win. Clearly, it came back that we need to use this equity of Almond Drops beyond hair oil. In other formats in personal care, this product can go in both skincare as well as haircare premium category," he said.
Almond Drops today is used by about six crore households, Nandi added.
"So, soap is just the first of the launches and then we have a few more products in coming quarters that we will launch both in the haircare as well as skincare formats. It is the umbrella that we are pushing and not really just the soap," he added.
Asked how many products the company will launch, he declined to share a specific number but said it would depend on consumer response and demand.
Nandi also said the diversification of the brand portfolio will also reduce the over-dependence of the company on just the Bajaj Almond Drop hair oil while growing the overall lineup.
Out of close to Rs 900 crore revenue that Bajaj Consumer Care clocked last fiscal, he said, "about 90 per cent comes from Almond Drops. So, about Rs 800 crore came from Almond Drops last financial year and that is what we are looking at changing".
Nandi further said, "While the Almond Drops hair oil we would like to keep on increasing but we would like to see that the contribution of Almond Drops to the entire portfolio of the organisation coming down a little bit so that we are not completely dependent on only one brand of Almond hair oil brand".
Despite difficult market conditions, he said, "We are pretty buoyant about the new product launches and we expect some significant growth as far as new products are concerned".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU