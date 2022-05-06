Bajaj Consumer Care net profit falls 34.5% to Rs 35.82 crore in Q4

FMCG firm Consumer Care Ltd on Friday reported 34.47 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 35.82 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 54.67 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Consumer Care, a part of the Group of Companies, said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from the sale of goods was at Rs 214.95 crore, down 12.21 per cent, during the period under review. It was at Rs 244.86 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses of Bajaj Consumer Care, which operates mainly in the beauty care category, were at Rs 184.98 crore, down 2.21 per cent in the second quarter of FY 2022. It stood at Rs 189.17 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal ended March 2022, Bajaj Consumer Care's consolidated net profit was 23.97 per cent down at Rs 169.63 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 223.13 crore in 2020-21.

Its revenue from operation was at Rs 867.09 crore in 2021-22 as compared to Rs 905.15 crore in the year-ago period.

On Friday, shares of Ltd dropped 1.04 per cent to settled at Rs 161.70 apiece on the BSE.

