Bajaj Consumer Care net profit falls 34.5% to Rs 35.82 crore in Q4

-
ALSO READ
Tesla's stock declines after CEO Elon Musk sells $5 bn worth of shares
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $8.5 bln, says no more sales planned
Asian shares climb amid Russia-Ukraine talks, oil worries
Nykaa shares down nearly 8% as net profit declines 57% in December quarter
Bajaj Finance shares give up entire early gains; settle over 2% lower
-
FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Friday reported 34.47 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 35.82 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 54.67 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Bajaj Consumer Care, a part of the Bajaj Group of Companies, said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from the sale of goods was at Rs 214.95 crore, down 12.21 per cent, during the period under review. It was at Rs 244.86 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Total expenses of Bajaj Consumer Care, which operates mainly in the beauty care category, were at Rs 184.98 crore, down 2.21 per cent in the second quarter of FY 2022. It stood at Rs 189.17 crore in the year-ago period.
For the fiscal ended March 2022, Bajaj Consumer Care's consolidated net profit was 23.97 per cent down at Rs 169.63 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 223.13 crore in 2020-21.
Its revenue from operation was at Rs 867.09 crore in 2021-22 as compared to Rs 905.15 crore in the year-ago period.
On Friday, shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd dropped 1.04 per cent to settled at Rs 161.70 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU