Godrej Appliances ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador

-
ALSO READ
Consumer durables prices to go up 5-10% amid rising input costs
Volvo India MD Interview: Kamal Bali on glide path to net-zero target
Film industry set to take off after pandemic pause: 100 movies in 4 months
Appliances, consumer electronics industry to touch Rs 2 trn worth: CEAMA
Let's have a race: Kamal Nath challenges MP CM Chouhan to test fitness
-
Godrej group consumer durables maker Godrej Appliances on Monday said it has onboarded Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as a brand ambassador for its range of products.
This is in alignment with the brand's vision of becoming India's most preferred appliances brand, a statement said.
The actor, known for his diverse portrayals and recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award, will feature in a series of campaigns for the brand, starting this April.
Commenting on the development Godrej Appliances Business Head and Executive Vice President Kamal Nandi said: "With rising demand, we wanted to ensure that we also strengthen our brand recall. A careful evaluation led us to Ayushmann Khurrana who shares a lot of synergy in values with the brand."
He further said this is also in alignment with the brand's vision to become the most preferred appliances brand in India by 2030 and deliver 100 per cent growth over the next three years and over 40 per cent in FY23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU