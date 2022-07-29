Bajaj Finance jumps by 10%; most in two years as profit tops estimates

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of on Thursday surged 10%, the most in more than two years, after the non-bank lender's quarterly profit blew past estimates on strong customer additions and lower bad loan provisions.

The company on Wednesday said its profit more than doubled to 25.96 billion rupees ($325.37 million), beating expectations of 24.41 billion rupees, as loan loss provisions slid 57%.

said it was focusing on protecting its margins, amid increasing competition in the sector.

"The company has started increasing pricing across products gradually from June 2022," it said in a statement https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/966d6613-d2b4-4066-b68c-4eace44b5a2a.pdf, adding new loans booked surged 60.3% from a year earlier.

"Customer acquisitions and new loans trajectory has been strong and the momentum will only get stronger with the digital ecosystem - app, web platform and the full-stack payment offerings," Motilal Oswal analysts said in a note.

said it was on track to offer all products and services on app by January 2023.

Management's guidance of achieving 4 trillion rupees in assets under management (AUM) looks strong and we expect significant loan growth acceleration on the back of steady economic growth, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note.

At the end of the June-quarter, AUM was up 28% at 2.04 trillion rupees.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance's holding company, climbed 9.2% after it approved a bonus share issue and a stock split as its profit jumped.

Bajaj Finance shares, down 8.3% so far this year as of last close, were the top boost to the blue-chip Nifty 50 index.

($1 = 79.7850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)