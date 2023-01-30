JUST IN
Textiles major Welspun India Q3 net profit declines 66.55% to Rs 43.83 cr
Manufacturing, services sector log 8.27% attrition in Q3: Report
BPCL Q3 results: Net profit falls 36% to Rs 1,747 cr, revenue up 13%
L&T Q3 results: Net profit rises 24% to Rs 2,553 cr, rev beats estimates
TechM net falls 5.3%; enterprise biz crosses $1 bn in quarterly revenue
Mindspace REIT net operating income rises 16.8 % YoY on strong leasing
GAIL Q3 profit drops 90% on petrochemical, natural gas marketing woes
GAIL Q3 net falls 92% to Rs 246 cr on higher prices, Russian gas disruption
Nippon Life India Asset Management Q3 PAT up 18% to Rs 205 crore
Orient Green Power dec quarter net profit rises 55% to nearly Rs 10 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Textiles major Welspun India Q3 net profit declines 66.55% to Rs 43.83 cr
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bajaj Finserv net income jumps 42% to Rs 1,782 crore in Q3: Report

Bajaj Finserv on Monday reported a 42 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,782 crore in the quarter ended December 2022, on high double-digits revenue growth

Topics
Bajaj Finserv | Q3 results | Bajaj Group

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv, holding company of Bajaj Group's financial services businesses, on Monday reported a 42 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,782 crore in the quarter ended December 2022, on high double-digits revenue growth.

The Pune-based company, which is into retail lending, life and general insurance, and wealth management, among others, said its consolidated revenue grew 23 per cent to Rs 21,755 crore during the reporting quarter.

Its flagship Bajaj Finance recorded highest ever quarterly profit after tax of Rs 2,973 crore, up 40 per cent on-year, while its wholly-owned subsidiary Bajaj Home Finance recorded a growth of 81 per cent in net profit.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance gross written premium grew 29 per cent to Rs 3,821 crore, while the life insurer Bajaj Allianz Life recorded a growth of 22 per cent in individual rated new business premium at Rs 2,289 crore, down from Rs 2,377 crore.

Its individual rated new business premium rose 22 per cent to Rs 1,255 crore, but group protection new business declined to Rs 605 crore from Rs 717 crore.

However, the general insurance arm's net profit declined 9 per cent to 278 crore from Rs 304 crore and that of life insurance arm's too declined 8 per cent to Rs 81 crore from Rs 88 crore.

Assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 2,30,842 crore, up 27 per cent from Rs 1,81,250 crore in December 2021. This includes an AUM of Rs 65,581 crore of Bajaj Home Finance, which grew 33 per cent from December 2021.

Gross NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) and net NPAs of Bajaj Finance declined to 1.14 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively as against 1.73 per cent and 0.78 per cent in December 2021. The company had provisioning coverage ratio of 64 per cent. 0The company holds an additional provision of Rs 1,000 crore as of December 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bajaj Finserv

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 22:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.