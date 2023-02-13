Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar posts net loss of Rs 58.36 crore in December quarter

Sugar major Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 58.36 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year on higher expenses.

Its net loss stood at Rs 164.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,433.54 crore in the October-December quarter of 2022-23 financial year from Rs 1,261.33 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

posted a net loss of Rs 265.64 crore during the first three quarters of this fiscal year as against a net loss of Rs 327.26 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 4,301.24 crore during April-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 3,966.22 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Ltd, which is part of the Bajaj Group (Kushagra), has 14 sugar plants, all located in Uttar Pradesh.

The plants have an aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 1,36,000 tonnes crushed per day and alcohol distillation capacity of 800 kilolitres per day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)