JUST IN
Alliance Group firm Urbanrise buys 96.5 acre land from Reliance Capital
Brigade Enterprises sells properties worth Rs 2,618.5 cr in Apr-Dec FY23
IndiGo restores pilots' increments amid financial turnaround, Q3 profit
NCLT directs Insolvency proceeding against Zee Learn, after Yes Bank's plea
Google starts new campaign to expand misinformation 'prebunking' in Europe
Kerala govt to raise Rs 400 cr for Adani Ports as part of Vizhinjam pact
Renault, Nissan to invest $600 million to expand lineup, add jobs in India
JSW Steel crude steel output surges 15% to 1.89 mn tonnes in January
Hoax bomb call at Google office in Pune; caller held in Hyderabad
Garuda Aerospace raises $22 mn, aims to sell 25,000 drones in next 18 mnths
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Brigade Enterprises sells properties worth Rs 2,618.5 cr in Apr-Dec FY23
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Alliance Group firm Urbanrise buys 96.5 acre land from Reliance Capital

The company said in a statement that it will develop a mega township project on the land parcel that has a "development potential of 13 million square feet with an expected revenue of Rs 7,000 crore"

Topics
Reliance Captial | land | Investment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Capital
Urbanrise said it has been acquiring large tracts of land in premium locations across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad markets to expand its business.

Realty firm Urbanrise, an Alliance Group company, has acquired a 96.5 acre land parcel at Tambaram, Chennai from Reliance Capital and will invest Rs 3,600 crore to develop a township project.

The company said in a statement that it will develop a mega township project on the land parcel that has a "development potential of 13 million square feet with an expected revenue of Rs 7,000 crore."

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Urbanrise said it has been acquiring large tracts of land in premium locations across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad markets to expand its business.

Manoj Namburu, Chairman and MD of Alliance Group and Urbanrise said the Tambaram locality is fast emerging as a commercial-cum-residential hub of Chennai.

"We are looking at developing an integrated township with world-class amenities..," he added.

Alliance Group is one of the leading real estate firms in South India that has delivered over 7,500 homes. The organisation has 54 million square feet under development and another 25 million square feet of projects in the planning stage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Captial

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.