NCLT directs Insolvency proceeding against Zee Learn, after Yes Bank's plea

-
ALSO READ
Clouds of resolution period delay, NCLT manpower crunch over IBC 'sheen'
Has India's insolvency process attained adulthood?
What is a pre-packaged insolvency resolution process?
Piramal Capital withdraws insolvency proceedings against Reliance Power
NCLT initiates insolvency proceedings against Ansal Properties & Infra
-
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee Learn, following a petition filed by private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd.
Yes Bank Ltd (YBL) had claimed a default of Rs 468.99 crore by the Essel Group company.
Out of the default amount of Rs 468.99 crore, the principal amount was Rs 410.67 crore and Rs 58.32 was interest. The date of default was August 2, 2021.
A two-member bench of the Mumbai NCLT said the application made by the financial creditor Yes Bank is complete in all respects as required by law.
"It clearly shows that the Corporate Debtor (Zee Learn) is in default of a debt due and payable, and the default is in excess of the minimum amount stipulated under section 4(1) of the IBC," said NCLT.
Therefore, the debt and default stand established and there is no reason to deny the admission of the Petition.
"In view of this, this Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) admits this Petition and orders initiation of CIRP against the Corporate Debtor," it said.
CIRP stands for Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.
YBL moved NCLT last year and Zee Learn received notice over the petition on April 25.
Zee Learn mainly operates in the education segment. It has a chain of K-12 schools, Mount Litera Zee School, and a pre-school network -- Kidzee.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 13:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU