Bank of India Q3 net up 90% to Rs 1,027 cr on sharp fall in provisions

Bank of India’s net profit rose by 90.2 per cent year on year at Rs 1,027 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 (Q3FY22) on a sharp fall in provisions and contingencies.

The net profit was Rs 540 crore in Q3FY21 and Rs 1,050 crore in the second quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22).

The Mumbai-based lender's stock was trading 1.45 per cent lower at Rs 57.6 per share on BSE.

The bank's NII declined by 18.7 per cent to Rs 3,407 crore in Q3FY22 from Rs 4,190 crore in Q3FY21. Sequentially, NII was down 3.3 per cent from Rs 3,524 crore in Q2FY22.

The non-interest income fell by 3.26 per cent on YoY basis to Rs 1,835 crore in Q3FY22 from Rs 1,897 crore in Q3FY21. Sequentially, it declined by 14.1 per cent from Rs 2,136 crore in the quarter ended September 2021.

The provisions and contingencies fell sharply to Rs 343 crore in Q3FY22 from Rs 1,809 crore in Q3FY21 and also from Rs 893 crore in Q2FY22.

Its gross NPAs declined to 10.46 per cent in December 2021 from 13.25 per cent in the year ago period. Sequentially, they declined from 12.2 per cent in September 2021.

The Net NPAs rose to 2.66 per cent in December 2021 from 2.46 per cent a year ago. Sequentially, they declined from 2.79 percent in September 2021.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.66 per cent in December 2021, up from 12.51 per cent in December 2020.