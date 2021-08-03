Barbeque Nation net loss narrows to Rs 43.85 cr in June quarter

-
-
Barbeque Nation on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 43.85 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The company had posted a Rs 60.45 crore loss in the corresponding period a year ago.
Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 101.97 crore. It was Rs 9.81 crore in the same period a year ago.
We have delivered a strong performance in Q1 FY22 despite the second wave of the pandemic and ensuing lockdowns and restrictions on dine-in businesses.
While this quarter was a similar situation to Q1 FY21, we were better prepared and our diversification strategy has helped mitigate the decline in revenues," Barbeque Nation Managing Director Kayum Dhanani said.
Shares of Barbeque Nation settled 5.27 per cent higher at Rs 935.60 apiece on BSE.
