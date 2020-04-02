Battery firms better placed as medium-term outlook looks attractive

Stocks of battery makers Exide Industries and Amara Raja Batteries were in the green, even as the benchmarks and the peer index BSE Auto index were down between 1.5 per cent and 4 per cent. The gains for the two were on expectations that replacement demand will bounce back after the lockdown comes to an end, steep fall in lead prices, and inexpensive valuations.

An analyst at a domestic brokerage believes that battery players are placed better among auto component segments, given the replacement demand cycles for batteries. The replacement segment accounts for about 40 per cent of ...