Downgrades due to Covid-19 to keep Bharat Forge stock under pressure

Bharat Forge has witnessed multiple downgrades because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on two of its key businesses — medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), and oil and gas. The segments account for half its standalone revenues.

While most analysts had expected a recovery in the second half of 2020-21 (FY21), the pandemic and the disruption caused by it are expected to push any recovery to 2021-22. The company, which is expected to end 2019-20 with a revenue decline of 26 per cent year-on-year, could see a similar fall in revenues even in FY21. Earnings estimates for ...