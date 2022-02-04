Bayer Cropscience posts Rs 85 crore net profit in third quarter

-
ALSO READ
AU Small Finance Bank's net profit soars 68% to Rs 302 cr in Dec quarter
Nokia India sales fall 15% to 250 million euro in December quarter
Karnataka Bank net profit rises 8% to Rs 146 crore in December quarter
Uttam Galva Steels net loss soars to Rs 59 crore in December quarter
Bayer CropScience drops to 52-week low, down 7% on weak Q2 results
-
Bayer Cropscience Ltd on Friday posted a net profit of Rs 84.8 crore for the third quarter of 2021-22 on better revenue and sale of its seed business.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 45.1 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.
Net revenues rose to Rs 999.9 crore during the third quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal, compared to Rs 936.5 crore in the year-ago period.
The company said it has earned a profit of Rs 58.5 crore from the sale of its seed business to Crystal Crop Protection on December 1, 2021.
Expenses remained higher at Rs 94.06 crore as against Rs 83.04 crore.
The company said it has incurred expense in relation to separation of employees arising from restructuring measures due to amalgamation of Monsanto India Ltd with Bayer CropScience.
The company has only one reportable business segment -- agri care.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU