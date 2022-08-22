JUST IN
Before death, Jhunjhunwala family became Akasa's biggest shareholders
Toyota doubles down on hybrid bet in India, low-cost models to surface soon
Brokerages expect Trent to be on growth runway after strong Q1 results
Firms rev up plans to build massive battery storage capacity to power EVs
Ikea to open small city outlets along with mega formats in India
Apple, Google, Amazon India execs to depose before House panel today
Vijay Shekhar Sharma to continue as Paytm's MD & CEO for another 5 yrs
ONGC prepares for 3rd interim chairman in a row; 9 shortlisted for top job
Zomato apologises over Hrithik Roshan's controversial 'Mahakal thali' ad
Vijay Shekhar Sharma re-appointed as Paytm MD for another five years
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Toyota doubles down on hybrid bet in India, low-cost models to surface soon
Business Standard

Before death, Jhunjhunwala family became Akasa's biggest shareholders

Three trusts named after his twin sons and daughter now hold 27% stake in firm; combined family holding at 46%

Topics
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala | Akasa Air | Indian aviation

Sai Manish  |  New Delhi 

Akasa Air
Akasa Air flight | Photos: PTI & Aneesh Phadnis

Seven months before the launch of Akasa Air and the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the ‘Big Bull’ and his family became its largest shareholders after three trusts, in the names of his sons and daughter, bought shares in the company. With those transactions the family’s combined holding increased to around 46 per cent from 16 per cent earlier.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 10:46 IST

`
.