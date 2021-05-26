Berger Paints Q4 net profit at Rs 209 crore on revenue of Rs 2,026 crore

-
ALSO READ
Betting on pent-up demand, Berger Paints speeds up expansion plans
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Asian Paints, Berger Paints hit new highs, gain 15% in a month
Indigo Paints IPO opens: Trading strategies for other paint stocks
Nifty outlook & trading ideas by HDFC Sec: Buy Berger Paints, ICICI Bank
-
Berger Paints said on Wednesday its consolidated net profit for quarter ended March increased by 102 per cent to Rs 209 crore as against Rs 103 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 61 per cent to Rs 336 crore as against Rs 208 crore in Q4 FY20.
Revenue from operations in Q4 FY21 totalled Rs 2,026 crore as compared to Rs 1,355 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal, marking an increase of 49.5 per cent.
For the entire fiscal year ended March 2021, net profit was Rs 720 crore as against Rs 656 crore in FY20, up 9.7 per cent.
EBIDTA increased by 12 per cent to Rs 1,188 crore from Rs 1,061 crore. Revenue from operations rose by 7.1 per cent to Rs 6,818 crore from Rs 6,366 crore in FY20.
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.80 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, the company said in a statement.
Berger Paints is the second largest paint company in India with 16 manufacturing units.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU