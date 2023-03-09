JUST IN
Reliance Consumer Products relaunches 50-year-old beverage brand Campa Cola
Japan's NTT sees India business growing to $1 bn, commits investments
Manipal Health Enterprises set to buy AMRI Hospitals for Rs 2,350 crore
Post-Disney+Hotstar exit, a quest for finding HBO's new home from March 31
Mango's sales hit record $2.8 bn sales as Zara's rival expands in US, India
Lenskart in talks to raise $600 mn amid funding winter for start-ups
HFCL teams up with Microsoft to roll out pvt 5G solutions for enterprises
Religare Enterprises to enter ARC business, float QIP in early FY24
Suraksha to infuse Rs 250 cr, arrange Rs 3k cr loan to finish 20,000 flats
Kishore Biyani's Future: The rise and fall of India's retail tycoon
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Worst may be over for chemicals and textiles major Grasim, stock may rise
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bessemer India Capital sells 7.75% stake in Home First Finance for Rs 467cr

Bessemer India Capital Holdings II is an affiliate of US-based venture capital company Bessemer Venture Partners

Topics
Home First Finance | shareholding

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

In the case of Vedanta, the promoter entities have pledged their entire stake to raise funds
Representative Image

Bessemer India Capital Holdings II on Thursday divested 7.75 per cent stake in Home First Finance Company India for over Rs 467 crore through an open market transaction.

Fidelity Funds - Asian Smaller Companies Pool and Nomura Trust and Banking Co. Ltd bought a total of 11.93 lakh equity shares of the company.

Bessemer India Capital Holdings II is an affiliate of US-based venture capital company Bessemer Venture Partners.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bessemer India Capital Holdings II sold a total of 68,11,313 shares, amounting to 7.75 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed at an average price of Rs 686.07 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 467.30 crore.

As of December quarter, Bessemer had owned 7.75 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data with the bourse showed.

Shares of Home First Finance Company India plunged 7.97 per cent to close at Rs 678.90 per piece on the NSE.

In another transaction, Gokaldas Exports' promoter group entity pared 9.9 per cent stake in the company for Rs 235 crore through an open market transaction.

Clear Wealth Consultancy Services LLP is the promoter group entity of Gokaldas Exports.

Clear Wealth offloaded 60 lakh shares, amounting to 9.90 per cent stake in the company, as per the bulk deal data available on the NSE.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 390.91 each, taking the aggregate value at Rs 234.54 crore.

With the latest transaction, Clear Wealth's shareholding have dropped to 10.66 per cent from 20.56 per cent (as of December 2022) stake in the company.

Goldman Sachs Collective Trust - Emerging Markets Equity Ex China Fund, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc A/C, Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund were the entities who picked up the shares of the company.

On Thursday, scrip of Gokaldas Exports declined 3.53 per cent to settle at Rs 393.20 per share on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Home First Finance

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 21:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.