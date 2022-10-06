Wagner exits Rategain Travel; sells 5.28% stake worth Rs 167 crore

Wagner Ltd on Thursday divested 5.28 per cent stake in travel technology company for Rs 167 crore through an open market transaction.

Wagner Ltd, an affiliate of equity firm TA Associates, sold 57,04,830 shares at an average price of Rs 292.82 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 167.04 crore, as per bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of June 2022, Wagner Ltd owned 5.28 per cent stake in the company, a shareholding data showed with the bourse.

Meanwhile, Nippon India Mutual Fund picked 50 lakh shares of the company, while other buyers could not be identified.

Shares of closed 6.14 per cent higher at Rs 304.20 apiece on the NSE.

