Business Standard

Wagner exits Rategain Travel; sells 5.28% stake worth Rs 167 crore

Wagner Ltd on Thursday divested 5.28 per cent stake in travel technology company Rategain Travel Technologies for Rs 167 crore through an open market transaction

RateGain Travel Technologies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin

Wagner Ltd on Thursday divested 5.28 per cent stake in travel technology company Rategain Travel Technologies for Rs 167 crore through an open market transaction.

Wagner Ltd, an affiliate of equity firm TA Associates, sold 57,04,830 shares at an average price of Rs 292.82 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 167.04 crore, as per bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of June 2022, Wagner Ltd owned 5.28 per cent stake in the company, a shareholding data showed with the bourse.

Meanwhile, Nippon India Mutual Fund picked 50 lakh shares of the company, while other buyers could not be identified.

Shares of Rategain Travel Technologies closed 6.14 per cent higher at Rs 304.20 apiece on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 21:00 IST

