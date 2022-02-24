Bharat Bio working on TB vaccine, to ink pact with a firm for technology

-
: COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech International Limited is in the process of bringing out a vaccine against tuberculosis and soon the firm will sign a MoU with another firm for technology.
"Our honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has got an agenda of 2025 for the eradication of tuberculosis. I think we are in that direction. But we don't have the technology so we are partnering with somebody else. On that matter we should be announcing soon," Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech in panel discussion as part of BioAsia 2022 said.
Without providing details on the name of the firm with which BBIL will be inking MoU, Ella said the TB vaccine is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials.
He said the immunology of the nasal vaccine being developed by the company against COVID-19 has been established.
Bharat Biotech had last month said BBV154 (Nasal vaccine) received approval for phase 3 clinical trials which will evaluate the jab for both the two-dose primary schedule and booster dose schedule.
