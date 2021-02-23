Bharat Forge joins hands with Paramount to manufacture armoured vehicles

-
Bharat Forge on Monday said it has inked a pact with global aerospace and technology firm Paramount Group to manufacture armoured vehicles in the country.
An agreement to this effect was signed by both companies during the International Defence Expo (IDEX 2021) in Abu Dhabi, Bharat Forge said in a statement.
"This collaboration brings together the manufacturing and technology excellence of two leading companies, which have matching synergies and complementary capabilities. The Kalyani M4 is a fantastic new generation vehicle, and we want to position it as the future of protection in all markets world-wide," Bharat Forge Deputy Managing Director Amit Kalyani said.
The Kalyani M4 is a multi-role platform, designed to meet the specific requirements of armed forces for quick mobility in rough terrain and in areas affected by mine and IED threats.
It offers best in-class levels of ballistic and blast protection - up to 50kg TNT side blast or IED/roadside bombs due to its design, built on a flat-floor monocoque hull.
Paramount Group Chairman Ivor Ichikowitz said all of its technologies have been developed with portable production in mind.
"We believe this model of world-beating innovative technology is fundamental to enhancing any country's contemporary defence, and technology capabilities. The Kalyani M4 is based on one of our flagship armoured vehicles designed specifically for in-country production in India with our partners the Kalyani Group," he added.
