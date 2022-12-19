JUST IN
Google has trained 40,000 people in cybersecurity so far: Vice President
BharatPe CEO called co-founders over drinks to poison against me: Ashneer

Grover wrote that taking advantage of the fact that "I do not indulge in alcohol, he would call Bhavik and Shashvat for drinking sessions and poison them against me

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and MD, BharatPe
Ashneer Grover, co-founder and MD, BharatPe

Former BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover has alleged in his book 'Doglapan' that current BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer called co-founders Bhavik Koladiya and Shashvat Mansukhbhai Nakrani for drinking sessions to poison them against him.

Facing a civil lawsuit in the Delhi High Court for Rs 88.6 crore fraud at BharatPe during his tenure, Grover wrote that taking advantage of the fact that "I do not indulge in alcohol, he would call Bhavik and Shashvat for drinking sessions and poison them against me".

"Suhail detested Madhuri because she saw through his nefarious designs early. Along the way, he was also insecure as I had informed him that a new CFO would be joining us soon, which he thought would clip his wings," Grover wrote in the book.

Grover further alleged that he gave Sameer more ESOPs than anyone else had been given in Indian startups, "giving him Rs 11 crore of liquidity within a year, besides making him the CEO and even a director on the board".

"His payback, of course, was in the form of a betrayal," Grover added.

Last week, Grover tweeted that Sameer allegedly spent money on personal expenditures raised by him, but is unable to help the fintech firm grow.

Grover said that Sameer allegedly spent money raised by him to travel to Australia for the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

"Suhail (CEO) -- bahut aish kar li Ashneer ke raised funds pe. Ladkiya bhi ghuma li Australia. Par hai to hum nalle - hiring, product, tech, UNITY bank, PA license, mkt share -- kuchh nahi hil raha humse. Kya karenge? (Had a gala time with money Ashneer raised in Australia but I am unable to help the company on the hiring, product, tech UNITY Bank, payment aggregator (PA) license and market share fronts, what to do?)", tweeted Grover.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 13:30 IST

