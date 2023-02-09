JUST IN
Business Standard

BharatPe refutes Ashneer Grover's claim of data breach 150 mn users

Fintech platform BharatPe termed the allegations levelled by its former Managing Director and Co-founder Ashneer Grover about data leak at the company as "malicious and completely baseless"

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and MD, BharatPe
Fintech platform BharatPe on Thursday termed the allegations levelled by its former Managing Director and Co-founder Ashneer Grover about data leak at the company as "malicious and completely baseless".

Grover had earlier alleged that there is a breach of data of over 150 million UPI users at BharatPe by its Co-founder Bhavik Koladiya, who has formed a new startup called OPTless.

"BharatPe fiercely protects the data of its customers and observes high security standards," the company said in a statement.

"OTPless is our service provider that only enables verification via WhatsApp and is used by less than 10 per cent of our merchant base," it added.

Moneycontrol was first to report about Grover's allegation.

BharatPe said they "are fully compliant on all our data privacy obligations with our customers and partners".

BharatPe and Grover are entangled in a fierce legal battle over alleged siphoning off of company funds worth Rs 88.6 crore by Grover and his family members.

--IANS

na/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 23:47 IST

`
